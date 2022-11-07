NHM Tripura application process begins today for 191 CHO posts

National Health Mission (NHM) Tripura is inviting online applications for recruitment to the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) (November 2022). Interested candidates are able to apply for the vacancies on the website sams.co.in till 17 November, 2022. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 191 CHO vacancies. The upper age limit is 42 years for UR candidates and 47 years for SC/ST candidates as on 31 October, 2022. Candidates are going to be selected based on the score in a Competency Assessment Test (CAT). No viva-voice will be there and the applicants will be selected on the basis of merit. The cut off marks to qualify the written examination is 30 percent for candidates of all categories.

Steps to apply for the CHO post:

Step 1: After landing on the homepage of the website https://sams.co.in, click on the link which reads, “Requirements of 191 Community Health Officers (CHOs) (November 2022) under National Health Mission, State Health & Family Welfare Society, Tripura”.

Step 2: After this, click on the application link.

Step 3: Register yourself and proceed with the application process.

Step 4: Key in the required details and submit the form.

Step 5: Go through the form carefully, download it, and take out it’s hardcopy for future reference.

Examination pattern:

The examination paper will be of 100 marks, and it will be Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) based.

Each question will carry 1 mark. For every wrong answer, there will be a deduction of 0.25 marks.

Candidates will be given OMR Sheet for answering the questions

For more details, have a look at the official notification here:

https://www.sams.co.in/uploaddocs/532071341-1667539498.pdf.

Note:

The official notification has advised the applicants to read the instructions and guidelines carefully before submitting the application form.

If an applicant submits more than one application form for the same position, then his/her candidature may get cancelled without any prior notice.

Incomplete applications or applications submitted without photograph, supporting documents, or signature, shall be rejected based on the lack of information.

After submitting the application form successfully, the candidate will receive an SMS on his/her phone number registered in the SAMS portal containing the application reference no, which can be used for future reference.

