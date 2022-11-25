The National Health Mission Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has opened its online application window for the recruitment of Staff Nurses (Male and Female). Candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of NHM MP at nhmmp.gov.in. The last date to submit the applications is 22 December. Through this recruitment drive, NHM MP will fill up a total of 2,284 Staff Nurse vacancies. Out of the total number of vacancies, at least 2,056 posts are for female candidates while 228 openings are for male applicants. These vacancies will be on a contractual basis and will be valid up to 31 March 2023.

Before applying for the post, applicants must read the official notification carefully.

Check out the simple steps to register for NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022:

Step 1: Go to sams.co.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that reads – “Recruitment of Approx. 2,284 (Male 228 and Female 2056) Contractual Staff Nurses under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh” on the main web page and click on it.

Step 3: Search and click on the “Apply” link followed by the registration link.

Step 4: On the new page, candidates need to register themselves and proceed with the NHM application form.

Step 5: Once the form is completed, submit it.

Step 6: Keep a printout of the NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022 confirmation page for future needs.

Find the direct link here.

The minimum age requirement for Staff Nurse vacancies is 21 years while the maximum age limit is 43 years as on 1 January 2023. Apart from the age criteria, candidates must have passed the 10+2 exam with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology as main subjects and have completed their Bachelor of Science (BSc) Nursing. It is to be noted that aspirants should be registered with the Madhya Pradesh Nurses Registration Council.

More details regarding the selection process, salary structure, and others are mentioned in the notification.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.