The last date to apply online for the post of contractual Staff Nurse (Male/Female) at the National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) is today, 22 December. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official web portal at nhmmp.gov.in. The MP NHM recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2,284 Staff Nurse vacancies, of which 2,056 posts are for Female candidates and 228 vacancies are for male candidates. The interested candidates should have passed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and have completed B.Sc Nursing. They should also be registered with Madhya Pradesh Nurses Registration Council.

These vacancies are on a contractual basis and will be valid till 31 March 2023.

What is the age limit prescribed for Staff Nurse vacancies?

The candidate should be between the age of 21 to 43 years as on 1 January 2023.

What are the steps to apply for NHM MP Staff Nurse vacancies?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal at sams.co.in.

Step 2: Go to the link that reads, “Recruitment of Approx. 2,284 (Male 228 and Female 2056) Contractual Staff Nurses under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh” on the main web page.

Step 3: Search and go to the “Apply” link present.

Step 4: On the new page, candidates will be required to register themselves and proceed with the NHM application form.

Step 5: Once the NHM MP staff nurse form has been filled, submit it.

Step 6: Take a printout of the NHM MP Staff Nurse Recruitment 2022 confirmation page for future needs.

Here is the direct link to apply for NHM MP Staff Nurse vacancies:

https://mpnhm.samshrm.com/OnlineApplicationForm.aspx?AdvetismentID=7RsDTtXNnENu7Kjv9iB5Bg==

Candidates are advised to check more details about the selection process and salary structure from the official notification given above.

