NHM MP Recruitment 2022: Last date to register for 134 vacancies of Rehabilitation Workers

The National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) is all set to close the online registration window for recruitment to the vacancies of Contractual Rehabilitation Workers. Candidates can apply for the posts till today, 26 December. They need to visit the official web portal to apply for the vacancies. The recruitment drive aims to hire a total of 134 eligible candidates. Those applying for the posts should be between 21-43 years as on 1 January 2023. Before starting the applications, aspirants should read the notification carefully. It should be noted that an aspiring candidate should have cleared 10+2 or equivalent qualification. He or she should have held a half year certificate course of Multi Rehabilitation worker (MRW) and be registered as Rehabilitation Personnel/ Professional under Rehabilitation council of India Act 1992.

What are the steps to apply for the post of Rehabilitation Workers?

Visit the official web portal.

Go and click on the link that reads – “Recruitment of Approx. 134 Contractual Rehabilitation Workers under the National Programme for Health Care of the Elderly (NPHCE), National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh” on the homepage.

Then go to the “Apply” link followed by the registration link.

Once the NHM MP application form opens, candidates will be required to register themselves and proceed with the application.

Preview and submit the NHM MP application form as asked.

Take a print out of the filled NHM MP Rehabilitation Workers application form for future use.

Here is the direct link to apply for the post of Rehabilitation Workers.

Here is the link to check the NHM MP recruitment notice.

More details about the selection process can be found in the official notification.

