NHM MP begins registrations for 37 vacancies of District Quality Monitors, check details

The candidate should be a Graduate in Dental or a Graduate in Ayush or a Graduate in any subject with masters in Hospital Administration /Hospital Management/ Health Care Management/ Public Health Management

National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has begun the online application process for recruitment to the position of District Quality Monitors today, 28 July. Those who are eligible and interested can visit the official website at sams.co.in and apply for the post.

The application process for the vacancies ends on 30 August. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 37 posts.

What is the educational qualification required?

The candidate should be a Graduate in Dental or a Graduate in Ayush or a Graduate in any subject with masters in Hospital Administration /Hospital Management/ Health Care Management/ Public Health Management.

What is the Age Limit?

The candidate should be a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 40 years as on 1 January, 2022.

What are the steps to apply for the posts?

Step 1: Go to the official website at sams.co.in.

Step 2: Go to the text that reads “Recruitment of Approx. 37 Contractual District Quality Monitors (Quality Assurance) under the National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh” on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the “Apply” link.

Step 4: Fill up your form and proceed with the application process.

Step 5: Submit your District Quality Monitor form and then print it out for future.

What is the application fee?

No application fee is required to be paid by the candidates.

Earlier, National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) had notified online applications for recruitment to the vacancies of Psychiatric Nurses. Those who are interested and eligible will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website at sams.co.in from 1 August onwards.

The last date to apply for the post of Psychiatric Nurse is 30 August. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 52 vacancies.

Here is the direct link to the recruitment notification of District Quality Monitors.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.