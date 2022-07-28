NHM MP begins registrations for 37 vacancies of District Quality Monitors, check details
The candidate should be a Graduate in Dental or a Graduate in Ayush or a Graduate in any subject with masters in Hospital Administration /Hospital Management/ Health Care Management/ Public Health Management
National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) has begun the online application process for recruitment to the position of District Quality Monitors today, 28 July. Those who are eligible and interested can visit the official website at sams.co.in and apply for the post.
The application process for the vacancies ends on 30 August. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 37 posts.
What is the educational qualification required?
The candidate should be a Graduate in Dental or a Graduate in Ayush or a Graduate in any subject with masters in Hospital Administration /Hospital Management/ Health Care Management/ Public Health Management.
What is the Age Limit?
The candidate should be a minimum of 21 years and a maximum of 40 years as on 1 January, 2022.
What are the steps to apply for the posts?
Step 1: Go to the official website at sams.co.in.
Step 2: Go to the text that reads “Recruitment of Approx. 37 Contractual District Quality Monitors (Quality Assurance) under the National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh” on the homepage.
Step 3: Click on the “Apply” link.
Step 4: Fill up your form and proceed with the application process.
Step 5: Submit your District Quality Monitor form and then print it out for future.
What is the application fee?
No application fee is required to be paid by the candidates.
Earlier, National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh (NHM MP) had notified online applications for recruitment to the vacancies of Psychiatric Nurses. Those who are interested and eligible will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website at sams.co.in from 1 August onwards.
The last date to apply for the post of Psychiatric Nurse is 30 August. The recruitment drive is being held to fill up a total of 52 vacancies.
Here is the direct link to the recruitment notification of District Quality Monitors.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Health sector has been given 'top' priority in budget: Nadda
There has been a "sizable" increase of 21 per cent in this year's budget allocation for the health sector, the government on Tuesday said.
Union govt proposes central digital repository for Ayushman Bharat health data, invites suggestions
The NDHM is meant to be a central digital repository for all the data coming under the health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat.
Budget 2013: Just money won't help public health, we need state incentives
If anybody thought that Centre’s extra allocation will make a major difference, here is the reality - the real impetus for universal healthcare should actually come from the states which account for 85% of the country’s government-spend.