NHM MP ANM recruitment 2022: Deadline to apply for 1,200 vacancies ends today

The National Health Mission (NHM), under Madhya Pradesh’s Department of Public Health and Family Welfare, will close the registration process for the 1200 ANM vacancies on its official web portal. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies today. Candidates who want to apply for the vacancies should be between the age of 21 and 43 years. However there is a relaxation in the upper age limit as per government norms. Other details about the NHM MP ANM Recruitment 2022 including their eligibility, experience, qualification are given below:

What is the educational qualification required?

Candidates should have passed class 12 with Biology, Chemistry and Physics. Aspirants are required to have a Diploma in Nursing Midwifery. For more details on the educational qualifications, the aspirants should check the official notification.

What are the steps to apply for the ANM vacancies?

Go to the official web portal

Click on the link that reads, “Recruitment of Approx. 1200 Contractual ANMs under National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh”

Go to the “Apply” link and then register yourself

Register and then proceed with the ANM application process

Submit the ANM application form and take a printout for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply for ANM vacancies.

What is the salary for ANMs?

The selected candidates will get a basic pay of Rs 12,000.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.