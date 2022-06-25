NHAI Recruitment 2022: Application window opens for 50 vacancies of Deputy Manager; check official notice

Candidates will be selected on the basis of final merit (written test and interview round) in Engineering Services Examination (Civil), 2021 that is conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has opened its online application window for the posts of Deputy Manager (Technical). Candidates who are interested and eligible can apply through the official website of NHAI at nhai.gov.in.

Candidates should note that the registration process will end on 13 July, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, the NHAI will fill up a total of 50 posts in the organisation.

Check how to apply for NHAI Recruitment 2022:

- Go to NHAI website at nhai.gov.in.

- On the homepage, search and click on About Us → Recruitment → Vacancies → Current → Click on the advertisement of Deputy Manager (Technical) → Online Application.

- Applicants need to fill up the form and submit the necessary documents like Class 10 Certificate, Signature, passport size photograph, Copy of Interview Call letter among others.

- Then, click ‘Next’ on the screen. An application preview may be shown. (option for edit and final submit button will be available).

- Soon after clicking submit, a “Unique Reference Number” along with other details entered by the candidate with subject “Application Acknowledgement” will be generated automatically.

- Keep a copy of the “Application Acknowledgement” received via mail for further use or reference.

Before applying for the post, applicants are advised to read the official notification carefully. Find the notice here.

Eligibility criteria and selection process:

Those who want to apply for the Deputy Manager (Technical) posts should hold a degree in Civil Engineering from any recognised University or Institute. They should not be more than 30 years of age and fulfil all the essential requirements too as printed in the advertisement.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of final merit (written test and interview round) in Engineering Services Examination (Civil), 2021 that is conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

For more details, check the official website and notification released.

