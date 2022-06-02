NFR Railway Jobs 2022: Application process begins for 5,636 vacancies at official website, check details

The selection of the candidates will be based on the merit list prepared by the concerned department

The North-East Frontier Railway (NEFR) has opened its online application window for the recruitment of apprentices posts in various units. Candidates who are eligible and interested can apply for the registered vacancies on the official website at nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, the NEFR aims to fill up a total of 5,636 openings. Applicants should note that the registration process is open till 30 June up to 10 pm.

Vacancy Details (Divisions/ Workshops):

In Lumding (LMG), S&T/ workshop/ MLG (PNO) & Track Machine/ MLG: 1,140 openings In New Bongaigaon Workshop (NBQS)& EWS/ BNGN: 1,110 posts In Katihar (KIR) & TDH workshop: 919 positions In Dibrugarh Workshop (DBWS): 847 vacancies In Rangiya (RNY): 551 openings In Tinsukia (TSK): 547 posts In Alipurduar (APDJ): 522 positions

Here a few steps to apply for NFR Railway Apprentice 2022:

Go to nfr.indianrailways.gov.in. On the homepage, go to ‘General Info’ – ‘Railway Recruitment Cell GHY’ – ‘Link for Online Application for Engagement as Act Apprentices’. Then, go to new registration, select the desired post and apply. To fill out the form, upload documents, pay the required fee and submit the application. Check and download the form. Keep a printout of the same.

Before applying for the posts, candidates are requested to read the notification clearly.

Find the official notice here.

Details on application fee and selection process:

Applicants are directed to pay a fee of Rs 100 for the application form.

Candidates applying should have crossed 15 years of age and should not be over 24 years of age as of 1 April 2022.

The selection of the candidates will be based on the merit list prepared by the concerned department. The merit list in each unit or department will be prepared on the basis of the percentage of marks obtained in matriculation and ITI marks in which Apprenticeship is to be done.

Keep a regular check on the official website for more updates and information.

