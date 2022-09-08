NEET UG Result 2022 declared on neet.nta.nic.in, Rajasthan's Tanishka tops exam

The NEET UG exam was conducted across 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and in 14 cities across the globe. To access the NEET 2022 result, aspirants will have to log in using their registered application number and date of birth

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) result. Candidates who appeared for the undergraduate medical entrance exam can check the results at neet.nta.nic.in. and nta.ac.in. Apart from the NEET UG scores, category-wise cut-off marks and all-India rank lists have also been released by the agency. Tanishka from Rajasthan has topped the exam with a 99.9997733 percentile score in NEET undergraduate exam. A total of 18,72,343 medical aspirants registered for the exam. Out of which, 17,64,571 appeared for the test. Around 18,70,015 candidates were from India while 910 were NRIs, 771 were foreigners and 647 were Overseas Citizenship of India (OCIs).

The NEET UG exam was conducted across 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and in 14 cities across the globe. To access the NEET 2022 result, aspirants will have to log in using their registered application number and date of birth (DoB).

Read the official notice here

Get the Final Answer Keys of NEET (UG) 2022.

Check NEET UG Result Top Rank Holders 2022:

First Rank: Tanishka from Rajasthan. She scored 99.9997733 percentile.

Second Rank: Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi. He scored 99.9997733 percentile.

Third Rank: Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka. He scored 99.9997733 percentile.

Fourth Rank: Rucha Pawashe from Karnataka. She scored 99.997733 percentile

Fifth Rank: E Sidharth Rao from Telangana. He scored 99.9997166 percentile.

NTA conducted the NEET 2022 exams twice this year – 17 July and 4 September. Candidates who appeared for the exam should note that the NEET result is calculated based on percentile and not raw marks.

Here’s how to download NEET UG Final Answer Key 2022:

Step 1: Go to neet.nta.in.

Step 2: Look for and click on the final answer key link that is displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: The NEET UG 2022 answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates have to calculate their score by checking the answer key.

Step 5: Save, download and keep a printout of the NEET UG 2022 final answer key for further reference.

For more details, keep checking the official website of the NTA.

