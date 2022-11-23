The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the online application process for NEET UG mop-up round counselling 2022 today, 23 November. Candidates can register for the NEET UG mop-up round counselling 2022 by visiting the official website of MCC. The online registration process will close on 28 November 2022. The payment facility window for the same will be open till 28 November up to 3 pm. As per the schedule, the choice filling will be conducted from 24 to 29 November 2022 till 11:55 pm. The choice locking will be held on 29 November from 3 pm to 11:55 pm.

Once the choice filling and locking process is done, the document verification of internal candidates by the respective institutes/colleges will be conducted from 28 to 29 November 2022. The seat allotment process will be held on 30 November and 1 December this year. The result for the same will be declared on 3 December 2022. Candidates whose names are mentioned on the seat allotment list are then advised to report to the allotted colleges for admission purposes. Reporting to respective colleges will take place from 4 to 10 December 2022.

Check the complete schedule here.

Step to register for NEET UG mop-up round counselling 2022:

Step 1: Visit mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, search and click on the “UG Medical Counselling” tab.

Step 3: Click on the link for ‘New Registration’ and enter the necessary details on the portal to log in.

Step 4: After logging in – fill up the application form, upload all the documents, and pay the required registration fee.

Step 5: Finally, submit the form and keep a printout of the confirmation page for future use.

The NEET UG mop-up round counselling 2022 is for students seeking admission to all India quota MBBS/BDS seats, central and deemed universities, JIPMER, AIIMS, and BSc Nursing seats. Once the NEET UG mop-up round counselling ends, MCC will conduct the online stray vacancy round.

