The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment Result today, 15 November 2022. Candidates can check and download the Final Seat Allotment Result of Round 2 on the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

“Final Result for Round 2 of UG Counselling 2022 is now available,” reads the notification. With the release of the final result, candidates are advised to approach the allotted college or institute for the reporting process. They will have to download the allotment letter from the MCC website and approach the college for the admission process.

In the official notice, MCC informs that candidates whose category/quota has been changed in the same institution and subject must get an online-generated relieving letter. Following that, they will get admission to the changed category or changed quota seat from the allotted institution.

As per the counselling schedule, the deadline to report to the allotted colleges is 18 November 2022. Once the reporting process ends, the NEET UG Mop Up Round will begin on 23 November 2022.

Check how to download NEET UG Final Seat Allotment Result 2022:

-Visit mcc.nic.in.

-On the web page, search and click on the tab ‘UG Medical Counselling’.

-On the new page, look for and click on ‘Final Result Round 2 UG 2022’ (left-hand side).

-Soon after clicking, the NEET UG Final Seat Allotment Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

-Check, save and download it.

-Take a printout of the NEET UG Final Seat Allotment Result 2022 for future use.

Check the direct link here:

https://mcc.nic.in/WebinfoUG/File/ViewFile?FileId=4695&LangId=P

On Monday, MCC announced the provisional seat allotment result for round 2. Those who had objections against the round 2 provisional results were allowed to raise and report any discrepancies till 10 am today (15 November).

For more updates and information, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of MCC.

