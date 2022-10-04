The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022. Candidates can check and download the detailed counselling schedule from the official website. As per the official notice, the NEET UG counselling round 1 registration and fee payment will begin on 11 October. The application process for the same will close on 17 October. The Medical Committee will conduct the choice filling and locking of seats from 14 to 18 October. The Round 1 verification of internal candidates by their respective universities or institutes will be conducted on 17 and 18 October. The processing of seat allotment for NEET UG 2022 round 1 counselling will be held on 19 and 20 October.

Check the NEET UG Counselling 2022 schedule here.

Important Dates for the NEET UG 2022 Counselling:

(Round 1 Counselling)

-NEET UG 2022 round 1 counselling registration and fee payment: 11 to 17 October 2022

-Choice filling/ locking: 14 to 18 October 2022

-Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes: 17 and18 October 2022

-Processing of seat allotment: 19 and 20 October 2022

-NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result: 21 October 2022

-Reporting or Joining: 22 to 28 October 2022

(Round 2 Counselling)

-Round 2 counselling registration and fee payment date: 2 to 7 November 2022

-Choice filling/locking: 3 to 8 November 2022

-Verification of internal candidates by the respective universities/institutes: 7 and 8 November 2022

-Processing of seat allotment: 9 and 10 November 2022

-NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result: 11 November 2022

-Reporting/ Joining: 12 to 18 November 2022

It is to be noted that the NEET counselling process for undergraduate medical candidates will be conducted in four rounds. The academic session for undergraduate programmes will begin on 15 November. For more details, read the official notice and keep a check on the NEET UG website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.