NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 seat allotment result to release today, check steps

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022 Round 2 provisional allotment result today, 14 November. Candidates who registered themselves for round 2 of NEET UG counselling can check the provisional result on the official website of MCC. According to the revised schedule, MCC is expected to release the Round 2 seat allotment result either on 14 or 15 November 2022. It is to be noted that the Committee will prepare the NEET UG round 2 allotment result keeping in mind the NEET merit/scores, preferences filled by candidates, and availability of seats at the respective college.

Check the schedule here.

Candidates must log in using their application number and password to check and download the NEET UG allotment result. Candidates who get a seat in round 2 of NEET UG counselling are advised to start reporting for the admission process on the same day when the allotment results are announced. The provisional seat allotment result was earlier expected to be released on 11 November. But the counselling process was rescheduled by MCC after a court order and in view of representations made by candidates.

Once the NEET UG 2022 round 2 counselling ends, MCC will issue the list of vacant seats for mop-up round counselling. The Medical Counselling Committee is set to conduct the NEET UG mop-up round counselling registration from 23 to 28 November 2022.

Here’s how to check provisional seat allotment result for NEET UG Round 2:

Go to the official website of MCC.

Search and click on the tab reading ‘UG Medical Counselling’.

Once you enter the new page, look for and click on the link ‘seat allotment for round 2’.

The Round 2 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Check, save and download the result on your computer/laptop.

Keep a copy of the provisional seat allotment result for NEET UG Round 2 for future needs.

For more details, keep a check on the official website of MCC.

