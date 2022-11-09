The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct the seat allotment process of registered candidates for Round 2 today, 9 November 2022. The seat allotment process will continue till tomorrow, 10 November 2022. Candidates who registered for the NEET UG counselling Round 2 can begin the process by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. Once the seat allotment process commences, selected candidates will have to get ready with their required documents. On 7 November, MCC closed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) registration and fee payment process. After the registration process ended, candidates completed the choice filling and locking process on 8 November 2022.

As per the schedule, the NEET UG 2022 Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on 11 November. It is to be noted that candidates who get shortlisted in the NEET UG allotment process are advised to report at the allotted colleges. Students will have to report to the college from 12 to 18 November 2022. During the above process, candidates will have to carry along their original documents and pay the required fee for further admission process.

Check the complete schedule here.

NEET UG Counselling Round 2 schedule:

-Processing of Seat Allotment: 9 November 2022 to 10 November 2022

-Round 2 seat allotment result: 11 November 2022

-Reporting to colleges: 12 November 2022 to 18 November 2022.

Earlier this week, MCC conducted the verification process of internal candidates by the respective Medical and Dental universities/institutions. The above process was also conducted from 7 to 8 November 2022.

Candidates who were not allotted seats in Round 1 or those who missed applying for the Counselling process had to register themselves for NEET UG round 2.

Applicants who are shortlisted will get admission at central and deemed universities, Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS), Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), AIIMS, and JIPMER.

For more updates and information, candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of MCC on a regular basis.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.