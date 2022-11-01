The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released an important notice for candidates and respective colleges in regards to Round 1 UG Counselling 2022. Through an official statement, the Medical Committee has asked students to resign from their seat of Round 1 till 1 November 2022 up to 5 pm.

Once the given deadline is crossed, candidates will be considered as part of Round 2 of counselling. “Candidates can resign the seat of Round-1 till 05:00 P.M of 1st November 2022 after which they will be considered as part of Round-2 and the same rules will apply to them as applicable for Round- 2 of counselling,” reads the official notice.

So, candidates must make sure that their resignation letter is downloaded (through the portal provided by MCC) and submitted latest by 5 pm. Further in the notice, MCC has advised candidates to ensure that their resignation letter is generated online via the official portal by the allotted college. Candidates who fail to generate the registration letter will be treated as ‘Null & Void’.

The candidate will still be deemed to occupy the seat, and the rules of Round 2 will apply. It is to be noted that any letter other than the resignation letter generated by the candidate will not be considered as a ‘Resignation Letter’.

Read the official notice here:

https://mcc.nic.in/WebinfoUG/File/ViewFile?FileId=4674&LangId=P

NEET UG 2022 Round 2 Counselling and Important Dates:

-Round 2 registration and fee payment: 2 to 7 November

-Choice filling and locking of seats: 3 to 8 November

-Documents verification of internal candidates by universities/institutes: 7 and 8 November

-Seat allotment process: 9 and 10 November

-Round 2 seat allotment result declared: 11 November

-Reporting and joining of candidates: 12 to 18 November

For more details and updates, candidates are requested to keep a check on the official website of MCC.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.