NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 reporting ends today, check notice

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will end the reporting process for NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 1 today, 29 October. Candidates who have been allotted seats in NEET UG Counselling Round 1 must report to their allotted college by 4 pm on 29 October. “To facilitate students and institutes the competent authority has decided to extend the Reporting for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 up to 4 PM of 29.10.2022,” reads the notification. Earlier, the NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 1 reporting deadline was 28 October, but MCC extended it for another day.

The official notice also mentions that requests and representations were received by MCC from candidates as well as participating colleges for the extension of the time of reporting. Hence, the commission came to a conclusion and decided to extend the reporting deadline.

Read the official notice here.

During the NEET UG reporting process, candidates will have to produce their original certificates. After successful verification of the certificate, the application will be approved by the commission. Candidates who are not interested can resign the seat of Round 1 on 1 November till 5 pm.

Once the deadline ends, candidates will be considered as part of round 2 and the same rules will apply as applicable for Round 2 of NEET UG Counselling. As per the schedule, MCC will conduct the NEET UG Counselling registration for Round 2 from 2 November to 7 November 2022.

Below is the list of documents required for reporting NEET UG counselling:

NEET 2022 admit card, result/rank letter, allotment order

Class 10 and 12 certificates and marks sheet

Date of Birth certificate for age proof

Eight passport-size photographs (it needs to be the same as those affixed on the application form)

Valid identity proof (such as PAN/ Driving Licence/ Aadhaar/Passport)

Caste, PwD, and EWS Certificate (only if relevant).

For more details and updates, keep checking the official website of MCC.

