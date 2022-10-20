NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 provisional seat result likely to release today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to issue the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling Round 1 provisional result today, 20 October. Candidates can check and download the provisional seat allotment result by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. After the release of the provisional allotment result, students can raise their grievances, if any. Based on the objections challenging the provisional result, MCC will declare the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 final seat allotment result tomorrow, 21 October. The choice filling and locking of seats for Round 1 of NEET UG counselling ended yesterday, 19 October.

Earlier this week, the MCC added 242 seats for round 1 of UG Counselling for “the larger interest of candidates”. The seats have been added to colleges in Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Gujarat. The MCC had to extend the Round 1 NEET UG 2022 Counselling due to the addition of these new seats.

The Medical Counselling Committee is conducting the NEET UG Counselling for students who cleared the medical entrance exam. A total of four rounds will be held for NEET UG 2022 candidates – Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round, and Stray Vacancy round.

Schedule for the NEET UG 2022 Counselling:

– Provisional Allotment Result: 20 October

– Final seat allotment result: 21 October

– Reporting to allotted seats starts: 22 October

– Last date for reporting: 28 October

– Round 2 registrations begins: 2 November

It is to be noted that the MCC counselling is being held for students seeking admissions into 15 percent All India Quota seats as well as 100 percent seats for MBBS and BDS courses in central or deemed universities, AIIMS, ESIC, AFMS and JIPMER.

For more details, keep checking the official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.