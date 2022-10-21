NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 allotment result to release today

The NEET UG Counselling 2022 round 1 allotment result will be released by Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) today, 21 October. Candidates who have completed their registration for the counselling round can view their result, once out, on the official website of MCC. Candidates who will get a seat are required to report to the college from 22 October – 28 October 2022. Registrations for the second round will commence on 2 November and seat allotment result will be announced on 11 November. Candidates who get selected in the round 2 of counselling need to report to college between 12 November – 18 November. The mop-up round will start on 23 November and end on 10 December. The stray vacancies round will start on 12 December and end on 20 December.

Here are the steps to check round 1 seat allotment result:

After landing on the homepage of the official website of MCC, click on the link of NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 allotment result.

Key in your login details and submit.

You will be able to see the result on your screen.

Go through your result properly, download the page, and take out its hardcopy for future reference.

The NEET UG 2022 round 1 allotment results will be declared on the basis of choices given by students in the choice filling round and the availability of seats.

Yesterday, MCC had declared the provisional results for round 1 of NEET UG 2022 Counselling on its website. It should be noted that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and subject to change. MCC has advised the candidates to approach the allotted college/institution only post the declaration of final result and only after downloading the allotment letter from the website of MCC.

Applicants cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and they cannot challenge the provisional result before a court of law.

Recently, 242 seats were added by the MCC to the first round of seat allocation process for the “larger interest of students.”

