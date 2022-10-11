The online registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 Round 1 commences today, 11 October. The registration process by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to begin after 10 am. Candidates can register themselves by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the Counselling Committee will end the application process on 17 October. The choice filling or locking of seats will open on 14 October and will close on 18 October. The verification of candidates by their respective universities will be conducted on 17 and 18 October.

Following this, the seat allotment process will be held on 19 and 20 October. The NEET UG 2022 round 1 counselling results will be announced on 21 October. Once the results are announced, the reporting to the respective universities/institutions will be done from 22 to 28 October.

Check the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Schedule here:

https://mcc.nic.in/WebinfoUG/File/ViewFile?FileId=4643&LangId=

Check simple steps to register for NEET UG Counselling 2022 (Round 1):

Step 1: Go to mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 link on the home page

Step 3: Then, fill up the registration details and submit.

Step 4: Post that fill out the application form by uploading the documents and making the payment of the fee. Finally, click on submit.

Step 6: Save and download the NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 application form

Step 7: Take a hard copy of the same for future purposes.

The Medical Committee will conduct the NEET Counselling for undergraduate candidates in a total of four rounds. The rounds include – Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round, and Stray Vacancy round. According to reports, the counselling process is likely to be completed in the month of December.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the results of the NEET UG 2022 on 7 September.

For more details on the list of documents required, candidates must read the notification. They should also keep a regular check on the official website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.