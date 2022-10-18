NEET UG Counselling 2022: Registration deadline for Round 1 extended, check details

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the registration deadline for the first round of NEET 2022 counselling after a total of 197 medical seats have been added at colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Himachal Pradesh. Candidates can exercise choice filling for the newly-added seats for Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 from today. The notice states that for the addition of new seats the portal for choice filling will be temporarily closed from 11 AM till 12 noon today. No change in the other dates have been mentioned, and so the seat allotment result for the first round of MCC NEET counselling will be out on 21 October, and candidates selected in the first round will be required to report to their allotted institution from 22 to 28 October.

What are the steps to apply for NEET UG Counselling?

Go to the official web portal of the Medical Counselling Committee.

Click on the tab that reads, ‘UG Medical Counselling’ on the homepage.

Go and login on the ‘Online Registration’ link.

Log in using your NEET UG login credentials.

Fill in the NEET UG application form and upload all documents required.

Pay your NEET UG counselling fees, if any and fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference.

Lock the choices and submit the NEET UG application form.

Here is the direct link to register yourself for NEET UG.

Here is the direct link to the date extension notice.

On 17 October, MCC had issued a notice regarding the addition of 197 seats to the MBBS programmes, due to which, the last date to apply has been revised for round 1.

NEET UG 2022 will be organised by National Testing Agency (NTA) on 17 July 2022 in pen and paper mode in 13 languages, for admission to MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognised Medical/AYUSH /Dental and other Colleges/ Deemed Universities /Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) in India.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.