The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the NEET UG mop-up choice filling and locking window today, 2 December. Aspirants who want to fill in their NEET UG mop-up round counselling options can do so on the official web portal at mcc.nic.in. The verification of internal candidates will be done by the respective universities and institutes till 4 December 2022. The MCC will hold the seat allotment process between 5 and 6 December. The NEET UG mop-up round seat allotment result will be announced on 7 December 2022. Shortlisted candidates in mop-up round counselling can go to the designated Medical/Dental colleges between 8-12 December.

What are the steps to complete NEET UG Counselling 2022 Mop-Up Round choice filling and locking ?

Step 1: Visit mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the UG NEET Counselling tab on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in the login details including the NEET roll number and password

Step 4: Lock in your choices

Step 5: Submit your NEET application form and download your confirmation page.

The payment and registration window for the Mop-up round counselling was open till earlier today.

The NEET UG 2022 was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 17 July 2022 in pen and paper mode in 13 languages, for admission to BDS/BAMS/MBBS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS and other undergraduate medical courses in approved/recognised AYUSH /Medical/Dental and other Colleges/ Deemed Universities /Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER) in India.

