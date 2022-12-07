The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will be announcing the NEET UG mop-up round provisional allotment result today, 7 December 2022. Aspirants who have registered themselves for the NEET UG 2022 mop-up counselling can check their allotment result on the official web portal at mcc.nic.in. MCC is holding the NEET UG 2022 mop-up round counselling process for aspirants seeking admission in the MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses at the All India Quota (AIQ), Central and Deemed Universities, AIIMS, and JIPMER. The candidates who get selected in the NEET UG 2022 mop-up round counselling should report at the allotted Medical/Dental colleges between 8-12 December. The last date to register for mop-up counselling was 2 December 2022. The candidates can join the institutes till 18 December.

How to check the NEET UG mop up results?

Step 1: Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the NEET UG counselling link on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads “NEET UG 2022 mop-up round provisional result”.

Step 4: The mop-up round provisional result will then appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download your NEET UG allotment letter and take a copy for further processing.

The NEET UG counselling process is being conducted in 4 rounds- AIQ Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up Round and the Stray Vacancy Round. The counselling process has been organised for admission to MBBS and other medical courses in the colleges across the country. Candidates should keep a check on the official web portal of the MCC for latest updates related to the counselling process.

