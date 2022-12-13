NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round reporting process ends today, check details
Those who did not qualify in the mop-up round, can opt for the stray vacancy round. Candidates who are selected in the NEET UG mop-up round seat allotment result will have to report to the allotted Medical or Dental colleges
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the reporting process for the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) counselling 2022 mop-up round today, 13 December. MCC is conducting the NEET UG 2022 mop-up round counselling for the Deemed and Central Universities seats, All India Quota (AIQ), AIIMS, and JIPMER in MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programmes. Students who are selected in the NEET UG mop-up round seat allotment list will have to report to the allotted Medical or Dental colleges. The reporting process of the mop-up Round began at 3 pm on 8 December. Candidates who did not qualify in the mop-up round need not worry as they can opt for the stray vacancy round.
Check the NEET UG revised schedule here.
In the stray vacancy round, there would be no ‘New Registration’, ‘Payment’, or ‘Choice Filling or Locking’ option. As per the schedule, the result will be released on 16 December 2022. The reporting to college will begin on 17 December and end on 20 December 2022.
Find the schedule for the stray vacancy round here.
Candidates should keep in mind that at the time of reporting, they will have to submit certain documents for admission purposes. If a candidate fails to report at the allotted college within the stipulated timeline along with the documents, his/her allotment will be cancelled.
Here is the list of documents required for the NEET UG Counselling Mop-Up Round:
NEET UG 2022 admit card, result, and allotment letter issued by MCC
- Class 10 mark sheet or birth certificate
- Class 12 certificate
- A few passport-size photographs
- A valid photo ID proof like Aadhaar, voter id, pan card, or driving license
- Caste certificate, Non-creamy layer Certificate, or Disability certificate (only if required)
For more details and all the latest updates, candidates must keep checking the official website of MCC.
