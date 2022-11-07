NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC to close registrations, fee payment for Round 2 today

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET UG) registration and fee payment process today, 7 November 2022. Candidates can register themselves for the NEET UG counselling through the official website of MCC. “Registration facility will be available from 2nd November 2022 to 7th November 2022 upto11 am as per Server Time,” reads the official schedule. The payment facility will be available till 3 pm of 7 November 2022 as per Server Time, adds the notice. Candidates who have completed their registration process or will complete it by today can fill in their choices and locking preferences. The choice filling and locking process will close tomorrow, 8 November at 11:55 pm.

Here’s how to register for NEET UG Counselling 2022:

Visit the official website of MCC.

Search and click on the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration link that is on the homepage.

On the new page, candidates will have to enter their login details correctly on the portal and submit the form

Candidates will then have to fill in the required details, pay the application fee and click on submit.

Save and download the confirmation page of the same.

Keep a printout of the NEET UG Counselling 2022 for future use.

According to the schedule, the verification process of internal candidates by the respective Medical and Dental universities/institutions will be conducted today, (7 November) and will end tomorrow (8 November) 2022. Following that, the Medical Committee will conduct the seat allotment process for registered candidates on 9 and 10 November 2022. The NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result for round 2 will be declared on 11 November 2022. Candidates should note that those who get shortlisted in the NEET UG allotment list will have to report at the allotted colleges from 12 November to 18 November 2022.

