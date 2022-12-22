Medical Counselling Committee has revised the NEET UG 2022 Counselling schedule for the stray vacancy round. The revised schedule for the stray round is available on the official web portal of MCC. As per the schedule, the last date to take MBBS admission through the state NEET UG counselling 2022 is 28 December. The MCC will also be conducting the 2nd mop-up round and stray vacancy round for BSc (Nursing) and BDS seats. The processing of seat allotment will end today, 22 December. The result will be declared on 23 December and reporting will take place from 24 to 28 December.

The MCC revised the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) stray vacancy round because the state NEET counselling was delayed. Those students who didn’t want to participate in the NEET UG stray vacancy round were even given the option to opt-out.

What are the steps to download the NEET UG Counselling revised schedule?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal.

Step 2: Go to the link that reads UG Medical Counselling.

Step 3: Under the News and Events section, go to the link that reads, “Notice for schedule of Stray Vacancy Round.”

Step 4: The NEET UG PDF will appear in front of you.

Step 5: You can save and download the NEET UG schedule PDF for future reference.

Here is the direct link to check the NEET UG Counselling revised schedule

For more updates on the schedule, the candidates should keep a check on the MCC website.

