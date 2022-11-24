The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released an important notice for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate (UG) counselling 2022 candidates. In the official notice, MCC has published a list of candidates who have joined in Round 1 and round 2 of the NEET UG Counselling 2022. “It is for the information to the DMEs, state counselling authorities of all the states that the following is the list of candidates joined in Round-1 & Round-2 of All India Quota, Deemed and Central Universities in MBBS, BDS, BSc nursing courses,” reads the official notice. Candidates can read the official notice from the main page of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

According to the updated list, there are a total of 18,856 students who have joined in Round 1 and round 2 of the AIQ, deemed, and central universities in MBBS, BDS, and other programmes. The list comprises details of joined candidates’ names, quota names, All India Rank (AIR), institute, subject, allotted category, roll number, category, option, institute code, allotted ph, and admitted round.

Further in the notification, MCC informed that these candidates who have joined their allotted seats will not be able to resign their seats or participate in any further rounds of UG counselling.

Read the official notice here:

https://mcc.nic.in/WebinfoUG/File/ViewFile?FileId=4698&LangId=P

As per the recent schedule, the registration for the mop-up round for UG counselling will begin on 28 November and will conclude on 2 December 2022. The choice filling for the same will be conducted from 29 November to 2 December 2022. Following that, the document verification of internal candidates by the respective colleges/institutes will be held on 3 and 4 December. The seat allotment process will take place from 5 December to 6 December. While the results of the UG counselling mop-up round will be declared on 7 December 2022.

For more details and updates, candidates must keep checking the official website of MCC.

