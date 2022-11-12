The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has permitted the seat resignation against NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment. Candidates who were allotted seats in round 1 of counselling and wish to resign from the allotment can do it till 12 November at 3 pm. Candidates may resign from the seat on the official web portal. After this these candidates will be considered for the Round 2 of the counselling and the same rules will apply to them as will be applicable for that counselling round.

Candidates must ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated online from the portal provided by MCC by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be declared as ‘Null & Void’.

Candidates will then be required to occupy the seat and the rules of Round 2 will apply. Any letter other than Resignation Letter generated through the online web portal will not be considered a ‘Resignation Letter’. If a candidate resigns by sending an email to the college, s/he needs to make sure that they receive the resignation letter generated through the online portal of MCC.

Here are the steps to download the MCC Notification:

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of the Medical Counselling Committee.

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG Medical Counselling Tab.

Step 3: Click on the link that reads, “Updated Notice for resignation from Round 1 of UG Counselling 2022”.

Step 4: The notice will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Read and save the MCC notice for future reference.

It is to be noted that this decision was taken after the committee received many requests from the aspirants to allow for the resignation of their Round 1 allotted seat and also the fact that many states including AFMC recently declared their results.

There is no option of resignation if the candidate does not upgrade in Round 2. Round 1 candidates who neither take part in Round 2 nor resign from the seat of Round 1 will not be considered to be part of Round 2 after the stipulated time.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.