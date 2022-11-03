The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has issued an important notice related to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate (UG) 2022 Counselling.

As per the notice, candidates could resign the seat of Round-1 till 7 PM on 2 November 2022. Now, the candidates will be considered for Round-2 and the same rules will be applicable on them for Round- 2 of counselling. Candidates who want to resign should note that their resignation letter is generated online on the official portal of the committee. If the candidates fail to do so then their resignation will not be treated as valid.

In case, a candidate is resigning by sending an email to the college, he/she should make sure that they receive a Resignation Letter generated via the online portal of MCC.

What are the steps to download the MCC notice?

Step 1: Go to the official web portal of the Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the tab “PG medical counselling”.

Step 3: Click on “Updated Notice for Resignation UG 2022 Round 1”.

Step 4: The notification will open on your screen.

Step 5: Read the notice and save it for future reference.

Here is the direct link to MCC resignation notice:

https://mcc.nic.in/WebinfoUG/File/ViewFile?FileId=4677&LangId=P

The registration process for Round 2 was scheduled for 2 November and will conclude on 7 November, 2022. The choice filling facility will start on 3 November and will conclude on 8 November. The seat allotment process will happen on 9 and 10 November and the result will be declared on 11 November.

In case a candidate gives consent for upgradation in Round-2 but is not upgraded, he/she cannot resign the seat allotted in Round-2 and will be required to retain the seat. In such a case, rules of Round-2 may apply since the candidate had exercised choices and participated in Round-2. Their option of resignation ceases if the candidate is not upgraded in Round-2.

