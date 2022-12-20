The Medical Council Committee (MCC) will close the window for candidates who want to opt out from the stray vacancy round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling today, 20 December 2022. The candidates who do not want to participate in the NEET UG stray vacancy round should login to their account and exercise the ‘opt out’ option on the official web portal at mcc.nic.in. According to the official notice released, the process to opt out by candidates who do not want to take part in the stray vacancy round can be done from 17-20 December 2022. The processing of seat allotment will take place between 21 and 22 December. The result will then be displayed on 23 December and reporting will take place from 24 to 28 December.

The stray vacancy round was delayed as the mop up round of different states was held till 18 December 2022. To avoid the overlapping of dates between stray round and mop up round, the counselling schedule was revised.

Candidates who want to participate in the stray vacancy round will be allotted seats on the basis of their merit and according to the choices made by them in the mop-up round of UG counselling 2022.

On 9 December, the Directorate of Medical Education and Training (DMET) had released the merit list of this year’s UP NEET UG mop-up round for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in medical colleges of Uttar Pradesh. A total of 2499 candidates were included in this list.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.