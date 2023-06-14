NEET UG 2023 Topper: AIR 7 Shriniket Ravi's story is proof that passion leads to success

It’s often difficult to decide on a career, since it’s messy and multifaceted. But in most cases, the heart triumphs over the head. As they say, the heart wants what it wants. In one such scenario, Shriniket Ravi, a Mumbai boy who recently achieved an All-India Rank 7 in NEET-UG, opened up about pursuing a career that matched his interests. He revealed that despite his parents’ engineering backgrounds, they chose banking. As opposed to his parents, Shriniket chose to study in the field he is passionate about and looks forward to working one day. So, he heeded his own calling and took the medicine exam, a field he truly loved.

Proud parents

Upon hearing Shriniket’s results, his father Ravi Santhanam expressed pride. The Indian Express quotes the elated father as saying, “Both of us have an engineering background, but we eventually pursued careers in banking. Shriniket’s mother, Lakshmi Gopalan, is an alumna of IIT Madras. It’s interesting that when our children were choosing their career paths, they recognised that we had moved away from engineering and wanted to make their own choices based on their inclinations. We take great pride in their accomplishments.” His sister Sudiksha Ravi recently graduated with a law degree from WBNUJS Kolkata.

On preparing during the COVID-19 pandemic, his father said: “When Shriniket was in Class 9, the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. The widespread appreciation for the medical profession during that time, along with his interest in subjects, influenced his decision.”

A resolute approach

Shriniket, a resident of Khar, was confident of his performance in the entrance test. “I had anticipated a good score, but this rank has definitely added to my happiness,” he said. Over the course of his two-year NEET preparation, he spent one year studying online. “I didn’t follow a strict study routine. Everyone has their own approach to studying. The most important thing is to believe in yourself,” shared Shriniket, who attended Khar Education Society. He attended Mumbai-based coaching institute, Mindsetters Coaching, for the NEET training.

As a science enthusiast, Shriniket has always enjoyed biology. He said, “I always liked biology in science. Witnessing my father’s uncle working as a doctor has been truly inspiring.” He further added that he is yet to finalise his specialization and intends to concentrate on MBBS for now.

During NEET preparation, Shriniket enjoyed watching football in his free time. Playing online video games or running are additional stress-busters for him.

