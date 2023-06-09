NEET UG 2023: NTA to release result on neet.nta.nic.in; how to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is preparing to announce the much-awaited results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) anytime soon, catering to the vast number of candidates, which exceeds 20 lakh. The result will be available for download on the official websites – www.neet.nta.nic.in and www.ntaresults.nic.in. During the previous year’s NEET UG session, a total of 16,14,777 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 99,30,69 successfully cleared it. Among the participants, there were 42,9,160 male candidates, 56,3,902 female candidates, and 7 transgender students. The overall pass percentage stood at 56.27%, which reflects the commendable dedication and hard work put in by the students.

To download the NEET 2023 result, you can follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website for NTA NEET UG 2023: neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate the “NEET UG Result 2023” link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Provide your NEET roll number and date of birth in the designated fields.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” or “Login” button to proceed and access your result.

Step 5: Review your NEET 2023 score, rank, and other relevant details displayed on the screen.

Step 6: If desired, you can choose to download or save the result on your device using the provided “Download” or “Save” button.

Step 7: Alternatively, you have the option to print a physical copy of the result.

The NEET scorecard for 2023 will include the following details:

1. Candidate’s Name

2. Roll Number

3. Application Number

4. Date of Birth

5. Gender

6. Category

7. Nationality

8. All India Rank

9. Percentile Score

10. All India Quota Rank

11. Marks Secured

These essential details are provided on the NEET scorecard to accurately represent the candidate’s performance and ranking in the examination. Candidates had time until 11:50 PM on 6 June to raise objections against the NEET UG answer key for the year 2023.

In addition to announcing the NEET result, the NTA will also release the names of the all-India toppers and provide category-wise cut-off marks and percentile ranks. Students scoring between 715 and 701 will be allocated AIRs 1-48, while those scoring between 700 and 651 will receive ranks ranging from 97 to 4245.

