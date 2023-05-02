The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2023 or NEET 2023 anytime soon. If the past trends are to be believed, the NEET UG admit cards are usually released 2-3 days before the exam dates. This year too, the admit cards are expected to be out within 1-2 days. Speaking of which, NTA can release the NEET UG 2023 admit cards by either late tonight or by tomorrow morning. Once they are released, candidates who have registered themselves for the entrance exams will be able to download their admit cards.

As stated in the agency’s schedule, the NEET UG 2023 exam will be conducted on 7 May (Sunday) across the country as well as in cities outside India in about 499 cities in pen and paper mode.

Speaking of which, with only five days left for the examination, candidates can anytime expect the hall tickets to be released. Notably, the exam city slip has been already released by the NTA on 30 April 2023, thus giving time to students to check the same and plan their travel accordingly.

NEET UG 2023 admit card

The NEET UG 2023 admit card is expected to be available from 3 May 2023 at the latest. The link will be made accessible from tonight (2 May).

After the admit cards are released, candidates can follow the given steps to download the same:

1. Go to the official site of neet.nta.nic.in

2. As soon as the homepage comes up, check for the link for NEET UG Admit Card.

3. Click on the link to find another window that seeks your credentials.

4. Key in your application number, date of birth, and other required details.

5. The NEET UG 2023 Admit Card will be displayed on your screen.

6. Download the admit card for future reference.

While the NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to take place on 7 May, Sunday, around 20.87 lakh candidates have registered for the same. NTA officials are expecting the exam’s attendance to be above 90 per cent.