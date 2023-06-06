The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the answer key objection window for the NEET 2023, today, June 6. Candidates who want to raise objections against the provisional answer key can easily do so by visiting the official website of NEET UG – nta.ac.in. In order to participate in the objection procedure, candidates must submit a non-refundable filing fee of Rs 200 for each challenge they make. No further opportunity will be provided by the NTA to challenge the answer key after the deadline. The final answers to the questions of this medical entrance exam will be released on the day of the result. Candidates will not be able to challenge the final answer key of NEET UG 2023.

The National Eligibility Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 was conducted by NTA on May 7 across India. Over 20 lakh students appeared for the exam. According to patterns from prior years, the NEET UG results were normally made public five days after the cutoff for submitting objections to the answer key.

NTA NEET UG 2023: Steps To Raise Objection

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA NEET – nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the “ answer key” link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth and password as the login credentials.

Step 4: Search for the relevant question booklet for which you want the answer key and click on download.

Step 5: To raise an objection, apply for the answer key challenge link on the website.

Step 6: Select the respective question booklet against which you wish to challenge.

Step 7: Login again by submitting the requested credentials such as your application number, date of birth and others.

Step 8: Cross-check the OMR sheet and answer key to identify any mistake if present.

Step 9: Upload the reference documents as proof of your answer.

Step 10: Pay the required fees.

Step 11: Keep a copy of your challenge for future reference.

Candidates must carefully review the official NTA answer key before calculating their NEET score. The number of answers that each candidate has marked as correct or incorrect must be matched and calculated. With this, you calculate your NEET UG score. As per the marking scheme of the exam, every correct answer carries four marks while one mark is deducted for every wrong answer. No marks will be given or deducted for the unattempted questions.

