NEET UG 2023: AIR 29 Shivam Patel's source of inspiration may leave you surprised

In his podcast, ‘The Imagination of Others as Inspiration,’ Phil McKinney emphasises that inspiration can be sparked by anything that touches our hearts or minds. Whether it’s a painting, a song, a movie, or even a conversation. He adds, this is what makes inspiration so special – it’s personal and unique to each individual. In the same vein, Shivam Patel, AIR 29 in NEET UG 2023, exemplified the fact that what inspires one person may not inspire another. An electrician’s son, Patel dreamed of excelling in the examination and developing his own identity. He revealed that the NEET-based web series helped him achieve his goal.

An extraordinary inspiration

Patel, who hails from Meerut, secured the first position in the city as well, adding to the joy of his proud parents and himself. In addition, his remarkable achievement in the OBC category is significant for them.

Although he was deeply moved after watching the web series, it was his relentless effort and unwavering dedication that helped him ace the exam, placing 29th nationwide. Patel’s story stands as a reminder that with the right mindset and perseverance, one can overcome any challenge and succeed with flying colours.

A special conversation

In a special interview with News18, Shivam revealed that he never thought about ranks, and just kept trying. Shivam’s father is an electrician and works door-to-door to repair electrical equipment. During the conversation about his studies, he recalled that he never counted the hours. Instead, he set daily goals. Shivam attained 710 out of 720 in the NEET exam. As a role model, Shivam looks up to doctors.

Patel has been greatly inspired by the doctors who served everyone during the COVID-19 period as warriors. This was his primary motivation for becoming a doctor. As a way to relax from his studies, he also enjoyed watching movies. He hopes to attend AIIMS in Delhi.

It was at a coaching institute that his confidence increased manyfold. In addition, Shivam’s teacher mentioned that he never scored below 700 on the test.

Supportive family

Shivam’s mother, Seema Verma, said it was her duty to support her son’s dreams, which she faithfully did. Her son’s passion for studying always motivated her to provide all the support he needed. As for his father, he was moved to tears by his son’s success. Malvika Singh, Shivam’s sister, works a nursing officer at SGPGI Lucknow.

