Ahead of the main exam day, admit cards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2023 have been released on Wednesday, 3 May. Registered candidates can go to the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA) i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. and download their respective admit cards. While the exam is scheduled to be held on 7 May (Sunday), the exam city slip has been already released by NTA last month, giving the required time for students to plan their travel.

As the admit cards are already out, candidates can follow the givens steps to down their NEET UG 2023 admit cards.

How to download NEET UG Admit Card?

1. Visit the official site of neet.nta.nic.in.

2. On the homepage, check for the link for NEET UG Admit Card.

3. Click on the link and another window will appear on the screen, seeking your credentials.

4. Key in your application number, date of birth, and other required details.

5. Your NEET UG 2023 Admit Card will appear on the screen.

6. Download the same and keep it for future reference.

NEET UG 2023

Conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) 2023 or NEET 2023 will be held on 7 May in multiple centres across the country and also abroad. The exam will be held from 2 pm to 5:20 pm (IST) in pen and paper mode. With around 18,72,341 lakh registered candidates this year, NTA officials are expecting the exam’s attendance to be above 90 percent.

The qualifying entrance exam will be conducted for candidates seeking admission to courses like Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine, and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery (BSMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), and Bachelor of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery (BHMS) and BSc (H) Nursing.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.