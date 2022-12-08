The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued the provisional seat allotment results for the mop-up round of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 Counselling. Those who applied for the NEET UG Mop Up round counselling can check and download the provisional result from the official website. Candidates should note that the provisional seat allotment result is indicative in nature and subject to change. “Candidates cannot claim any right over the allotted seat in the provisional result and the provisional result cannot be challenged before the Court of Law,” reads the notice.

Further in the notice, MCC informs that candidates are advised to approach the allotted college or institute only after the declaration of the final result. They will also have to download the seat allotment letter from MCC’s official website. Candidates who are selected will have to report to the allotted colleges for further admission process. The ‘reporting to college’ process will begin today, 8 December, and continue till 12 December.

Read the official notice here

Here’s how to check the NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result:

Step 1: Visit MCC’s official site.

Step 2: Search and click on the link provided for NEET UG 2022 Counselling mop-up round seat allotment result. The link is available on the home page.

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates will have to enter their login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check, download and save the allotment result

Step 6: Keep a printout of the result for further need.

Check the direct link to NEET UG 2022 seat allotment result

The stray vacancies round will begin as soon as the mop-up round ends. As per the schedule, the processing of seat allotment will start on 14 December and close on 15 December. The final results for the same will be announced on 16 December. Candidates who are selected can join the allotted colleges from 17 to 20 December.

For more details, keep checking the official website of MCC.

