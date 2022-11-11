The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the Round 2 seat allotment result for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 today, 11 November. Once released, candidates who registered themselves for the counselling process will be able to check and download their NEET UG 2022 round 2 seat allotment result on the official website of MCC. It is to be noted that selected candidates are advised to report at the respective allotted Medical or Dental colleges for the admission process. The reporting of students will begin tomorrow, 12 November. The last date for candidates to report to their respective colleges for admission is 18 November 2022.

According to the schedule, MCC will begin the mop-up round for All India Quota/Deemed and Central University seats/AIIMS/ JIPMER/ BSc (Nursing) seats from 23 November 2022. Those candidates who could not get a seat in the first two rounds can register themselves for the mop-up round.

Below are a few steps for students to check the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment Result:

Go to MCC’s official site.

Search and click on the “UG Medical counselling” section, which is available on the main page.

Look for the link that reads – “Check NEET UG 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result.”

On the new page enter the login credentials correctly.

The NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen.

Candidates can save and download the seat allotment result.

Take a printout of the seat allotment result for future use.

Find the complete schedule for NEET UG 2022 Counselling here.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of MCC for more details and the latest updates.

