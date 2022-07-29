NEET UG 2022: Provisional answer key expected soon at neet.nta.nic.in; check steps to download

Since the answer key is provisional in nature, students will be able to raise objections against the same at the official website. The NTA will take into account the challenges raised and release the NEET UG 2022 final answer key based on it

The provisional answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET 2022) is expected to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Once released, students can check the answer key at neet.nta.nic.in.

The provisional NEET UG 2022 answer key will be put out along with the question paper as well as the OMR response sheets of the applicants. Aspirants can use these to calculate their probable NEET UG score.

Steps to download NEET UG 2022 provisional answer key:

• Visit the official website- neet.nta.nic.in.

• Click on the link for the NEET UG answer key, once released.

• Enter your application number and other details required by the NEET portal.

• The NEET UG 2022 provisional answer key will appear before you.

• Check the NEET answer key and download a copy for future reference.

Since the answer key is provisional in nature, students will be able to raise objections against the same at the official website. The NTA will take into account the challenges raised and release the NEET UG 2022 final answer key based on it. The final NEET UG result will be put out on the basis of the final answer key.

The NEET UG scorecard will include details like the name of the candidate, subject-wise marks and percentile scores. The NTA will also declare the names of all-India toppers and cut-off scores for different categories.

No official date has been announced for NEET UG 2022 result as of now. Once the NEET UG results are out, the NTA will begin the counselling and admission process for aspirants.

The NEET UG exam was conducted on 17 July in pen and paper mode across the country. The exam is held for admission into MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BSMS/BUMS/BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses that are offered in recognized Medical/Dental /AYUSH and other Colleges/ Deemed Universities /Institutes (AIIMS & JIPMER). For more information, students can visit the official NEET website.

