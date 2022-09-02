The last date to raise objections to the provisional answer keys of National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 is today, 2 September till 11:50 PM. The candidates who want to check the answer key and raise objections can do so by visiting the official web portal at neet.nta.nic.in

The last date to raise objections to the provisional answer keys of National Eligibility Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 is today, 2 September till 11:50 PM. The candidates who want to check the answer key and raise objections can do so by visiting the official web portal at neet.nta.nic.in. On the basis of the objections raised by the applicants, the officials will declare the result of the exam. A notification earlier released by the Agency mentions that the results of the exam will be declared by 7 September. NEET UG entrance examination is for admission to courses like BDS, BAMS, MBBS, BSMS, BHMS, BUMS, and other UG medical courses offered by the various medical institutes in India. The exam was conducted for more than 18 lakh candidates on 17 July from 2 PM to 5:20 PM.

A non refundable fee of Rs 200 is applicable per recorded response challenge and the same amount is to be paid for challenging a question. The objections can be raised online only and the payment can be made through credit/debit card/net banking and the other payment options available.

What are the steps to raise objections?

Step 1: Go the official web portal of NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Then go to the link that reads Answer Key, Scanned Image of OMR Answer Sheet and Recorded Response Challenge,

Step 3: Fill in your details like the date of birth, along with the application number and security pin.

Step 4: Select the question that you want to challenge.

Step 5: Save your selection.

Step 6: Pay the fee according to the number of objections raised.

Step 7: Submit the NEET UG challenge form and keep a copy of it.

Here is the direct link to raise objections against the NEET UG answer key

No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of the challenge. The final answer key made by the experts will be used for preparing the results.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.