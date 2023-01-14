NEET UG 2022: MCC warns candidates of fake notice on Special Stray Vacancy Round

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notification warning medical aspirants of a fake public notice that is being circulated widely on social media. The notice is regarding the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test -Undergraduate (NEET UG) special stray vacancy round admission last date. As per the ‘fake’ notice dated 10 January, the deadline to apply for admissions against the NEET UG special stray vacancy round for the vacant MBBS and BDS seats of all India quota, central university, central institute, and deemed university quota is 20 January 2023. However, rejecting the information, MCC informed that the notice is fake and asked the medical aspirants not to take cognisance of such fake letters. Candidates can read the notice on the official website of MCC.

“Students or candidates are advised not to take cognizance of such fake letters or notice and also not to forward or share fake information to any other groups,” reads the notification. Necessary action will be taken against any person indulging in such malicious activities, the notice adds. The Medical Counselling Committee has further directed candidates to lodge a complaint in Cyber Crime Cell or an FIR in that matter.

What is the NEET UG special stray vacancy round?

This is a special round of counselling for those candidates who were not allotted a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) or Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) seat in the regular NEET UG counselling process. The special stray vacancy round is held for applicants who have not yet been allotted a seat in any of the medical or dental colleges across the country.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the recent notification completely. They should also keep a regular check on MCC’s main site for all the latest updates.

