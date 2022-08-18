NEET UG 2022: Here's how to check answer key on neet.nta.nic.in

Candidates can download the NEET answer key by using their application number and password. By using the NEET UG answer key and OMR answer sheet, students can calculate their approximate scores

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate 2022 soon. According to reports, the NEET UG answer key will be released on the official website today, 18 August. But no official confirmation on the same has been given yet by the agency. Along with the answer key, candidates’ response sheets and question papers are also expected to be released soon. As and when the NEET UG answer key releases, students can download it on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download the NEET answer key by using their application number and password. By using the NEET UG answer key and OMR answer sheet, students can calculate their approximate scores. Those who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections on the official website. Students have to pay Rs 200 per question towards the same.

Here’s how to download the NEET UG answer key 2022:

Step 1: Visit neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Go to the student activity section.

Step 3: Click and open the answer key link given on the page.

Step 4: Students have to log in using their application number and password.

Step 5: Then, download the NEET UG answer key.

This year, more than 18 lakh candidates appeared for the NEET UG 2022 exam. It was held on 17 July in 497 cities including 14 cities outside India.

Check how to raise objections for NEET UG Answer Key 2022:

-Go to the official website of NTA for NEET on neet.nta.nic.in.

-Search and click on the NEET answer key link that is on the home page.

-Enter the correct login details and click on submit.

-Then, select the respective question for which objection is to be raised.

-To complete the process, make the payment of objection fees and click on submit.

-Once it is done, candidates can download the confirmation page.

-Take a hard copy of the NEET answer key confirmation page for further need.

The NEET 2022 counseling for undergraduate students will begin only after the results are announced. Candidates will have to apply for the NEET UG Counseling only after the final declaration of the results.

