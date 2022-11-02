NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 2 registration begins today at mcc.nic.in, check steps

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration today, 2 November. Counselling for students is being conducted for MBBS/BDS/BSc Nursing programmes. Candidates who want to register for Round 2 counselling can apply online by visiting the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. According to the official schedule, the deadline to register for Round 2 counselling is 7 November 2022. The choice filling facility will begin on 3 November and close on 8 November 2022. Following that, the seat allotment process will be held on 9 and 10 November 2022.

The result of the same will be declared on 11 November 2022. Candidates will have to report to the college between 12 to 18 November 2022. Earlier in the week, MCC had asked students to resign from their seats of Round 1 till 1 November 2022 up to 5 pm. Through an official notice, the Medical Counselling Committee stated that once the given deadline is crossed, candidates will be considered as part of Round 2 of counselling.

“Candidates can resign the seat of Round-1 till 05:00 P.M of 1st November 2022 after which they will be considered as part of Round-2 and the same rules will apply to them as applicable for Round- 2 of counselling,” reads the official notice.

Check NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 Schedule.

Here’s how to register for NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2:

Step 1: Go to MCC’s official website at mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the main page, search and click on the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 registration link that has been made available.

Step 3: As the new page opens, candidates must enter their login credentials and click on submit.

Step 4: Then enter all the necessary details, make the required payment and click on submit.

Step 5: Save and download the NEET UG 2022 Counselling registration form.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2 form for further purposes.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates about the counselling process.

