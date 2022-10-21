NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 result declared, here's how to check

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG Round 1 result today, 21 October 2022. Candidates who have applied for Round 1 of the counselling session can check the result on the official web portal of the Committee. Candidates should enter their application number and date of birth for accessing the MCC portal. The final allotment result has been declared today in accordance with the NEET UG Counselling timetable. The reporting for Round 1 started at 2 pm today. The last date to report to the colleges is 28 October. Registrations for round 2 will start on 2 November and seat allotment results will be released on 11 November. Aspirants who are selected in the round 2 of counselling will have to report to college between 12-18 November.

What are the steps to check the Round 1 NEET UG results?

Go to the official web portal of MCC.

Go to NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1 allotment result link available on the homepage.

Fill in the NEET UG login details and click on submit.

Your NEET UG result will appear on the screen.

Check the result and download the NEET UG page.

Keep a hard copy of your NEET UG application form for future need.

Here is the direct link to check the NEET UG Round 1 result.

On Thursday, MCC announced the provisional results for round 1 of NEET UG 2022 Counselling on its website. It is to be kept in mind that the provisional result is only indicative in nature and may get changed.

It is to be noted that the MCC counselling is being conducted for students who want to take admissions into 15 percent All India Quota seats along with 100 percent seats for MBBS and BDS courses in central or deemed universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, ESIC and AFMS.

