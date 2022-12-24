NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Reporting for stray vacancy round begins, check list of required documents
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) Counselling 2022 is currently underway for the stray vacancy round. Candidates who have been allotted seats via the stray vacancy round will have to report to their designated institutes from today, 24 December as per the NEET Counselling schedule released by the authorities. Candidates can download the seat allotment letter from the official web portal. The reporting for the deemed universities will also be held from 24 to 28 December. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had given an option to the candidates who did not want to participate in the NEET stray round counselling to opt out to prevent forfeiture of security deposit. Aspirants who have been allotted seats will be required to carry their original documents for verification and pay the college fee during the NEET UG reporting. Candidates who fail to complete the verification process, their admission will not take place.
What are the documents to be carried for NEET UG Counselling?
- NEET 2022 UG admit card
- NEET 2022 UG result
- NEET UG allotment letter issued by MCC
- Class 10 mark sheet or birth certificate
- Class 12 certificate
- Passport size photograph of the candidate
- Valid photo ID proof of the aspirant
- Caste certificate of the candidate
- Non-creamy layer Certificate (if any)
- Disability certificate (if any)
More details about the stray vacancy round can be checked here from the notice.
MCC has also released a list of those candidates who joined through All India Quota (AIQ) or state quota counselling from second till mop-round. Candidates mentioned in the list were removed before the seat allotment of NEET UG counselling stray vacancy round in compliance with the orders of the Supreme Court.
For latest updates related to the counselling process, candidates should keep a check on the MCC portal.
