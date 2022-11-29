NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Mop up round application process begins, here's how to register

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has recently started the NEET UG Counselling Mop Up Round for Deemed Central Institute, All India Quota Seats, and State Counselling. The registration link for mop up round has now been activated. NEET UG mop up round registrations, choice filling and locking have begun. NEET mop-up round counselling for state quota seats will take place from 6 to 13 December. The last date to register for mop-up counselling is 2 December 2022. The last date for candidates to join institutes is 18 December. Once the registration ends, verification of the internal candidates by respective institutes will be conducted on 3 and 4 December. For more details and latest announcements, candidates can go to the official web portal of MCC.

What are the steps to register yourself for the NEET UG MOP Up round?

Go to the official web portal.

On the homepage, go to NEET UG counselling.

After being redirected to another page, scroll down and go to the link that reads, “New registration mop up round”.

Then candidates will then be required to check the instructions.

Go to the Registered Candidates Sign-In tab, candidates will then have to register themselves by filling in required details.

They should submit the NEET UG MOP UP form and then take printout of confirmation page for future reference.

Here is the direct link to register yourself for the Mop up round.

Candidates should ensure that there is no discrepancy in the details filled in by them and the images of documents uploaded by them. They should carefully fill the choices as NEET UG mop-up round allotment result will be on the basis of NEET UG merit and the choices filled by the candidates.

