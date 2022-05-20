NEET UG 2022: Application window closes today, check steps to apply here

Candidates should be of at least 17 years of age at the time of admission or should have attained that age before 31 December of the year of the admission

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 application process will be closed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, 20 May. Interested and eligible candidates should complete their application form on neet.nta.nic.in.

It is to be noted that the NTA had earlier extended the last date to register for NEET UG examination from 7 to 15 May and then again to 20 May. The NTA will conduct the exam on 17 July. The duration of the exam is 3 hours and 20 minutes and is will take place from 2:00 pm to 5:20 pm.

The NEET UG 2022 examination is held for admission to all undergraduate medical and dental courses in the country. The exam is also applicable for admission to Ayush courses as well as the BSc Nursing programme at AFMS Institutions. It is necessary for students to qualify NEET even if they want to apply for and take up MBBS or BDS courses in universities abroad.

What are the steps to apply for NEET-UG 2022?

Go to the official website at neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads “Registration for NEET(UG)-2022”

Register for the application process

Fill in your required details, upload your documents and pay the NEET fee

Submit your NEET UG 2022 form and save it for future reference

Here is the direct link to apply for NEET UG 2022.

What is the Eligibility Criteria?

Candidates should be of at least 17 years of age at the time of admission or should have attained that age before 31 December of the year of the admission to the first year of the UG medical courses. Candidates who have appeared for their Class 12 board exams with Chemistry, Physics, English and Biology/Biotechnology are eligible for the exam.

