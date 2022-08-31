NEET UG 2022 answer key to be issued soon, NTA gives update
The answer key for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 will now be released today, 31 August by 12:15 PM. To check the provisional answer keys and response sheets, the candidates need to visit the official web portal at neet.nta.nic.in
The answer key for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 will now be released today, 31 August by 12:15 PM. To check the provisional answer keys and response sheets, the candidates need to visit the official web portal. It is to be noted that the answer key was earlier scheduled to be released on 30 August. However, there has been a delay and the agency recently notified about the same. The NTA has mentioned that uploading the data of 18 lakh candidates will take more time. The agency conducted the exam at 3570 different centres situated in 497 Cities across India including 14 Cities abroad on 17 July 2022 from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM. Aspirants can raise objections against the answer key once it has been issued. On the basis of the final NEET UG answer key, the exam results would be declared on 7 September.
How to download the NEET UG answer key?
Step 1: Go to the NTA web portal
Step 2: Click on the NEET UG answer key link present on the homepage
Step 3: Fill in your NEET UG application number and date of birth
Step 4: Submit and check the answer key issued by NTA
Here is the answer key notification from NTA
What is the fee to raise objections against the answer key?
Aspirants are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 for each challenge. This fee is non-refundable. The NTA will send the scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet to the e-mail address provided by the candidates at the time of registration.
What is the marking scheme for the exam?
4 marks will be given for a correct/most appropriate answer.
There will be a deduction of 1 mark for each incorrect response by the NTA.
No marks will be rewarded for a question that has not been answered.
If a candidate has chosen more than one option, then 4 marks will be rewarded if the correct option has been marked.
If all options are correct, 4 marks will be given to those who have answered the question.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
CSIR-UGC NET 2022: Correction window opens at csirnet.nta.nic.in
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for CSIR-UGC NET June 2022
NTA SWAYAM 2022 admit card released on swayam.nta.ac.in, find direct link
National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) admit card 2022. Candidates can download from NTA SWAYAM’s website on swayam.nta.ac.in
ICAR Entrance Exams 2022: NTA extends deadline to apply for AIEEA and AICE
National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the last date to register for ICAR Entrance Exams 2022. The date for applying has been extended for PG,UG, and Ph.D programmes till 26 August 2022