The answer key for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 will now be released today, 31 August by 12:15 PM. To check the provisional answer keys and response sheets, the candidates need to visit the official web portal at neet.nta.nic.in

The answer key for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 will now be released today, 31 August by 12:15 PM. To check the provisional answer keys and response sheets, the candidates need to visit the official web portal. It is to be noted that the answer key was earlier scheduled to be released on 30 August. However, there has been a delay and the agency recently notified about the same. The NTA has mentioned that uploading the data of 18 lakh candidates will take more time. The agency conducted the exam at 3570 different centres situated in 497 Cities across India including 14 Cities abroad on 17 July 2022 from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM. Aspirants can raise objections against the answer key once it has been issued. On the basis of the final NEET UG answer key, the exam results would be declared on 7 September.

How to download the NEET UG answer key?

Step 1: Go to the NTA web portal

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG answer key link present on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in your NEET UG application number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit and check the answer key issued by NTA

Here is the answer key notification from NTA

What is the fee to raise objections against the answer key?

Aspirants are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 for each challenge. This fee is non-refundable. The NTA will send the scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet to the e-mail address provided by the candidates at the time of registration.

What is the marking scheme for the exam?

4 marks will be given for a correct/most appropriate answer.

There will be a deduction of 1 mark for each incorrect response by the NTA.

No marks will be rewarded for a question that has not been answered.

If a candidate has chosen more than one option, then 4 marks will be rewarded if the correct option has been marked.

If all options are correct, 4 marks will be given to those who have answered the question.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.