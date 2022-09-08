NEET UG 2022 answer key released, check steps to download here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the final answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET) UG 2022 examination. Candidates who took the NEET UG exam can download the exam’s Final Answer key by visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the final answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET) UG 2022 examination. Candidates who took the NEET UG exam can download the exam’s Final Answer key by visiting the official website neet.nta.nic.in. This year, about 18 lakh students took the exam. It is conducted for admission to MBBS, BAMS, BDS, BUMS, BSMS, BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses across different medical institutions in India. It is to be noted that the NEET UG result has already been declared in accordance with this answer key. The NEET UG exam was held at 3570 different centres located in 497 cities across India including 14 cities abroad on 17 July 2022 from 2 PM to 5:20 PM.

A provisional answer key was earlier released and the aspirants were given an opportunity to raise an objection against the same within a stipulated time period.

What are the steps to download the NEET UG final answer key?

Step 1: Visit the official web portal of NEET at neet.nta.in.

Step 2: Go to the NEET UG final answer key link that appears on the homepage.

Step 3: Your answer key will show up as a PDF on the screen.

Step 4: Download and take a print out of your NEET UG final answer key for future use and reference.

Check the NEET UG 2022 answer key here.

What is the marking scheme for the exam?

– 4 marks have been given for a correct/most appropriate answer.

– 1 mark has been deducted for each incorrect response by the NTA.

– No marks are given for a question that has not been answered.

– If a candidate chose more than one option, then 4 marks will be rewarded if the correct option was marked.

– If all options were correct, 4 marks would have been given to those who have answered the question.

Apart from the NEET UG results, category-wise marks and all-India rank lists have also been issued by the agency. Tanishka from Rajasthan has topped the entrance exam with a 99.99 percentile score.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.