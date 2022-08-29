NEET UG 2022: Answer key expected on 30 August; check details, marking scheme

The National Testing Agency is expected to issue the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key tomorrow, 30 August. Candidates may check the answer key at neet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency is expected to issue the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 answer key tomorrow, 30 August. Candidates who had appeared in the examination may check the answer key by going to the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. Aspirants need to know that the answer key issued by the NTA will be provisional in nature and they will be allowed to raise objections against it. On the basis of the final answer key, the exam result will be declared by 7 September. As per the official notice, the agency had conducted the exam for 18,72,343 candidates at 3,570 different centres in 497 cities. It is to be noted that the exam was held for the first time in cities outside India like Colombo, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Doha, Kathmandu and Kuala Lumpur.

What are the steps to check the provisional answer key?

Visit the official web portal at neet.nta.nic.in.

Go to the NEET provisional answer key link present under the candidate activity tab.

Fill in your NEET application number and date of birth.

Submit your details to access the answer key.

The last date and process of challenging the answer key has not yet been released by NTA. It will be announced along with the release of the provisional answer key.

Candidates will be able to challenge or seek clarification regarding the NEET answer key PDF by paying an amount of Rs. 200 for each objection raised.

For the convenience of the students, a scanned image of the OMR answer sheet will also be sent on their registered e-mail address.

What is the marking scheme for the exam?

4 marks will be rewarded for a correct/most appropriate answer.

1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect response by the NTA.

No marks will be awarded for an unanswered question.

If a candidate has marked more than one option, then 4 marks will be awarded if the correct option has been marked

If all options are correct, 4 marks will be given to those who have attempted the question.

For more details, you can visit the official NEET UG website.

