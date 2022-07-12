NEET UG 2022: Admit card to be released at 11:30 am today; check steps to download

The NEET UG exam will be on 17 July from 2 pm to 5:20 pm in 497 cities across the country. The agency will conduct the NEET UG 2022 exam in pen-and-paper mode

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the admit cards for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 today, 12 July. Candidates can download the NEET UG hall ticket 2022 on the official websites at neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in from 11:30 onwards.

Through an official notice, the agency informed that appearing candidates are requested to go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card as well as in the information bulletin.

“Candidates are required to download their Admit Card of NEET (UG) - 2022 (using their Application No. and Date of Birth) from the website https://neet.nta.nic.in/ w.e.f. 12 July 2022 (11:30 A.M. onwards),” the notice read. Find official notice here.

After the link is activated, aspirants need to submit their application number and date of birth correctly to download the NEET UG 2022 exam admit card. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the hall ticket, they may contact the concerned department on 011-40759000 or e-mail them at neet@nta.ac.in.

Here’s how to download NEET UG admit card 2022:

Go to the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Search and click on the NEET admit card link that will be available on the homepage.

As a new link opens, candidates need to login with their NEET application number and date of birth. Then click on submit.

View and check the NEET UG admit card.

Download and keep a printout of the NEET hall ticket for future use.

As per media reports, this year as many as 18.72 lakh (18,72,341) candidates will be appearing for the medical entrance test that will be held on 17 July (Sunday). The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:20 pm in 497 cities across the country. The agency will conduct the NEET UG 2022 exam in pen-and-paper mode.

